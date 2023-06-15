Leo Kukes is the WOHSSMA Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the school year draws to a close, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association is excited to introduce its final Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leo Kukes.

“Leo is a talented senior who has left an indelible mark in the wrestling and baseball programs as well as our entire community,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “Leo’s exceptional achievements are highlighted by his outstanding academic record, boasting an impressive GPA (grade-point average) of 3.774. Leo’s impact extends far beyond the realm of sports and academics, as he actively engages in a myriad of extracurricular activities and community programs that make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“Leo is deeply committed to various extracurricular activities and community programs. He lends his talents and passion to endeavors such as the Sharing the Arts Theatre program, Friendship Circle, Frisbee club, Drama club, TOPSoccer, We’ve Got Friends, and Recreational Basketball. Leo’s involvement in these activities not only showcases his versatility but also exemplifies his dedication to personal growth, community engagement, and the pursuit of his passions beyond the sports field and the classroom.

“Looking ahead to his post-graduation plans, Leo is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter. He will be joining the 18-21 program at West Orange High School, where he will continue to nurture his talents, expand his horizons, and thrive in an environment that encourages personal growth. Additionally, Leo will be working as a Summer Camp Specialist at Camp Deeny Riback, sharing his skills and enthusiasm with young campers. Leo has a passion for visual arts and long-term career plans to work in this creative field.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association