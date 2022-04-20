Lipsey, Tenzer lead West Orange HS boys lacrosse team in win

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Zander Lipsey had three goals and one assist, and freshman Reid Tenzer had two goals and four assists to lead the West Orange High School boys lacrosse team to a 13-0 road win over Newark East Side on Thursday, April 14.

Sophomore Remy Frolow had two goals and one assist, junior Saboor Karriem had two goals, sophomore Rayel Hunter had one goal and three assists, junior Ryan Davner had one goal and two assists, and Sam Twersky had one goal and one assist. The Mountaineers improved to 2-2 on the season.

West Orange will host Eastern Christian on Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m and visit Union Catholic on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.