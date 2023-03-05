Lopez has good run, competes in state girls wrestling tournament

West Orange HS head coach Jeff Mazurek, left, and WOHS freshman Jazzi Lopez.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School freshman Jazzi Lopez enjoyed a strong girls wrestling run this season.

Lopez competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls wrestling state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Lopez, competing in the 107-pound class, lost both of her matches. She was pinned by Jaclyn McDowell of Gloucester City High School in 3 minutes, 30 seconds in the first round and then was pinned by Gianna Simeone of Newton–Kittatinny high school in 23 seconds in the consolation bout.

Lopez advanced to the state tournament after winning the NJSIAA’s North 2 region tournament title at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

