Matthew McDonald is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School has a history of producing talented student-athletes, and the latest West Orange High School Sports Media Association’s Scholar Athlete of the Week – Matthew McDonald – is no exception.

As a senior at West Orange High School, McDonald has been a standout member of both the fencing and tennis teams for four years. Not only has he demonstrated exceptional athleticism and sportsmanship, but he has also excelled academically with a remarkable 4.43 grade-point average.

McDonald’s accomplishments extend beyond the world of sports and academics. He has been actively involved in a number of extracurricular activities and community organizations. He is the vice president of the Junior Spokesmen of America, a member of the Youth Advisory Board, a Mountaineer Mentor, and a member of the Institute for Citizen Empowerment and Math Honors Society.

“He is a true role model, balancing his passion for sports with his commitment to academic excellence and community service,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA.

As McDonald approaches the end of his high school journey, he is now considering his options for college. With his impressive track record, it’s no surprise that he is exploring top institutions such as Cornell and Georgia Tech. He plans to pursue a major in civil engineering, “and we have no doubt that he will excel in his future academic and athletic endeavors,” stated the WOHSSMA. “Matthew McDonald is an exceptional student-athlete who embodies the values of dedication, hard work and service. He is a true inspiration to his peers and a shining example of what can be accomplished through a commitment to excellence in all areas of life. Congratulations, Matthew!”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association