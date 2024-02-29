Mount Saint Dominic trackster Natalia Feliz hits mark as standout shot-putter

WEST ORANGE/CALDWELL, NJ — West Orange resident Natalia Feliz, a junior at Mount Saint Dominic in Caldwell, has made a remarkable transition from the softball field to the track, where she now excels as a shot-put and discus thrower.

Joining the indoor track team in the winter of 2022, Natalia has quickly established herself as an integral part of the program, showing a deep love for the sport and dedication to improving.

Feliz’s journey in shot put has been nothing short of impressive. Starting with a throw of 16 feet with an 8-pound shot put, in November 2022, she shattered her personal-best record to achieve a remarkable 29 feet, 3 inches in her most recent meet at the NJ Preps Championships. This achievement, combined with the tremendous throws of her teammate, senior Anna Cacciacarne, helped them take home the crown of state champions at the Non-Public “A” Relay Championships in the shot-put relay on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Reflecting on her progress, Feliz emphasizes the importance of setting realistic goals and staying true to oneself. She believes in knowing one’s capabilities and not setting unachievable expectations. Despite the individual nature of shot put, Feliz finds great camaraderie in her team, where everyone strives to support and empower each other.

Feliz’s training regimen is rigorous, including weight training every other day, and indoor throwing practice in the winter. She participates in summer clinics and more frequent gym sessions in the summertime. Feliz credits her training for not only improving her performance, but also for enhancing her overall health and strength.

Under the guidance of coach Rob Osieja, Feliz has honed her technique and skills. She appreciates Coach Osieja’s belief in her abilities and his emphasis on hard work. Starting with watching instructional videos, Feliz has developed into a formidable athlete under his mentorship.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with and coaching Natalia Feliz for the past two seasons,” Osieja said. “She is a bright, caring, hard-working athlete and person, on and off the field. She’s a very coachable athlete, hence the growth in the shot put over two years, starting back in winter of 2022. The sky’s the limit for Natalia!”

Looking ahead, Feliz is eager to tackle the discus throw in the upcoming spring season. She finds beauty in the technique of discus-throwing and aims to surpass her personal record of 72 feet, 3 inches. With her dedication, passion and drive, Feliz is a rising star in the world of track and field, poised for even greater achievements in the future.

Photo Courtesy of Jeff Stiefbold