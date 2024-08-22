West Orange HS football team to host inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic to kick off season, Aug. 29-31

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host its inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic at Joe Suriano Stadium on the campus of WOHS to kick off the season.

The three-day event will feature five games, Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 29-31.

West Orange will face Orange on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique event to our community,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella. “The Mountaineer Football Classic is an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent in our state and celebrate the spirit of high school football. We’ve worked hard to put together a fantastic lineup, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant shared his excitement about the classic, emphasizing the significance of the event for the local football community. “Hosting the Mountaineer Football Classic is a fantastic opportunity to welcome our neighbors and provide a stage for these young athletes to shine. It’s not just about the competition; it’s about giving them a platform to prepare for their upcoming seasons and showcasing their talents in a high-energy environment. We’re proud to be a part of this and eager to see these teams make the most of this experience.”

The following is the schedule for the Mountaineer Football Classic:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Jefferson vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Hillside vs. Snyder, 3:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Newark West Side vs. Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Plainfield vs. Newark East Side, 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino