‘Mountaineer Skycam’ makes soaring debut at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the world of high school sports, capturing the essence of every moment is crucial. It’s about immersing the community in the excitement, the competition and the camaraderie. This year, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association has taken its coverage to new heights – quite literally – with the introduction of the “Mountaineer Skycam.”

The WOHSSMA has been a staple in the local sports scene for the past few years, providing comprehensive coverage, features and highlights of West Orange High School’s athletic and special events. But in 2023, they’ve taken a significant step forward, enhancing their capabilities with the addition of the “Mountaineer Skycam.”

This innovative piece of technology, a high-quality drone equipped with a high-definition camera, allows WOHSSMA to capture breathtaking overhead photos and videos at various athletic and special events throughout the school year. The result? A whole new level of immersive content for the West Orange community to enjoy.

One of the early standout moments captured by the “Mountaineer Skycam” was the special closed rehearsal of the renowned Grambling State Marching Band at West Orange High School. This unique behind-the-scenes footage provided an intimate look at the band’s preparation, offering a glimpse into their dedication and talent that few get to witness.

The “Mountaineer Skycam” made its official debut at the first home football game of the season on Friday, Sept. 8.

The West Orange Mountaineers faced off against Bloomfield, and the result was a resounding 41-0 victory. The atmosphere was electric as the community celebrated West Orange PAL Appreciation Night, and the Skycam’s aerial views added a dynamic element to the coverage, giving fans a fresh perspective on the action.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association