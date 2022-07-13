Nevins Soccer Camp provides summer fun for youths

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Many kids in West Orange have dreams of becoming soccer stars. Most of those dreams began at the Doug Nevins Soccer Camp.

Nevins, the venerable West Orange High School boys head soccer coach since 2000, has been directing his camp every summer since 2002 at Lincoln Field, located behind Joe Suriano Stadium at WOHS. This year’s camp has attracted about 100 boys and girls ages 6 to 18.

The six-week camp began June 27 and will continue through August 19.

Nevins’ camp staff includes many of his former players, including a few who have played professionally, such as 2007 WOHS graduate Brayan Martinez.

Campers participate in stations as they learn such techniques as dribbling, touch and pass, speed and agility, shooting, striking the ball, and heading the ball. The campers also take part in small-sided games.

For Nevins, the camp is a great way for participants to learn the game of soccer and to have fun. Nevins also takes joy in seeing how many of his former and current high school players started playing the game at his camp, and watching their growth as players.

“One of coolest things is not only getting to work with all the kids, but to see kids, like a Mason Bashkoff, who started here as a kindergartner or first-grader and now he is a senior and one of our captains, and to see the growth and development, and to know how many kids who have come to our camp and have gone on to become really good college players, and some of them have become professionals,” Nevins said.

Nevins is excited about this upcoming season’s WOHS team. The WOHS Mountaineers are competing in the Montclair State University summer league, with games being held at Belleville High School due to construction at the field at MSU. The official start of practice is August 22.

Nevins has compiled a staggering 348-96-28 career record at WOHS, including a 51-16-4 mark in the postseason. Under Nevins, WOHS has won six conference titles, two Essex County Tournament titles with seven ECT finals appearances, six state sectional titles with 11 state sectional finals appearances, and two Group 4 state titles, in 2006 and 2013. The team was also Group 4 state runner-up in 2015.

For more information on the camp, visit www.dougnevinssoccer.com.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino.