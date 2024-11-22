PHOTOS: East Orange Campus HS vs. West Orange HS, state sectional championship football game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded East Orange Campus High School football team defeated No. 2 seed West Orange High School, 13-7, in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday night, Nov. 15, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The EOCHS Jaguars improved to 9-2 and will visit Section 2 champion Union City (10-1) in the Group 5 state semifinal on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

West Orange finished with a 9-3 record this season.

Photos by Steve Ellmore