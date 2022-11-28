PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team battles Passaic County Tech in Group 5 state final

Saboor Karriem

Jarvin Jones

I'yan Gainer

QB Amir Stewart

Saboor Karriem runs with the ball.

Sam Godinez attempts the kick.

Saboor Karreim stretches for the touchdown catch

Adonis White runs with the ball

Adonis White runs past a Passaic County Tech defender.

Adonis White runs with the ball.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team battled Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Franklin High School.

West Orange lost, 21-7, to finish an 8-4 season. This is the first year for public group state championship games. The current playoff format began in 1974.

West Orange reached its first state sectional championship game in program history. The sixth-seede Mountaineers beat previously-undefeated and top-seeded Phillipsburg, 28-7 in the North 2, Group 5 sectional final on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Photo Courtey of Mason Bashkoff/West Orange Sports Media Assoc.

  

