PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team hosts quad scrimmage with Columbia, Willingboro and Carteret

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team hosted a quad scrimmage on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

The other three participating schools were Columbia of Maplewood, Willingboro and Carteret.

West Orange, the reigning North 2, Group 5 state sectional champion under fifth-year head coach Darnell Grant, will kick off the season against Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

Columbia will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, at home at Lynn V. Proveta Field/Underhill Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. It will be their first home game since the 2021 season. Last season, the Cougars played all their games on the road while Proveta Field was undergoing renovations.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

West Orange is wearing the blue jerseys.

Columbia is wearing the white jerseys.