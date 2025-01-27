Pirates ice hockey team splits two, moves to 9-5

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to move its record to 9-5 on the season.

The Pirates traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to face Gloucester Catholic and defeated the Rams, 5-3, on Monday, Jan. 13. In the first period, senior Matthew Smith scored on an assist by junior John Renzullo with 4:15 left. In the second period, Smith scored a power-play goal on assists by senior Andrew Tralongo and sophomore Ryan Murray just 17 seconds into the period to increase the Pirate lead to 2-0. Gloucester Catholic tied the score at 2-2, before sophomore Christian Jaworski gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead on assists by sophomore Owen McCree and freshman Connor Jewell with 3:31 left. Dylan Mesler increased the lead to 4-2 with 1:48 left, on assists by Jewell and Renzullo.

In the third period, Gloucester Catholic cut the Pirate lead to 4-3, before Smith scored his third goal of the match on assists by McCree and Murray with 2:47 left. Seton Hall outshot Gloucester Catholic, 44-27, as freshman Catden Hoyler had 24 saves.

The Pirates hosted The Hill School (Pottstown, Pennsylvania) at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Wednesday, Jan. 15. SHP lost, 5-3. Smith opened the scoring for the Pirates just 1:05 into the match on assists by Tralongo and Murray.

The Hill School scored four consecutive goals between the first and second periods to take a 4-1 lead, before Murray scored on assists by Tralongo and senior Harrison Kloss with 1:15 left in the second period and Mesler scored on assists by Jewell and Renzullo with :27.4 left to cut the Hill School lead to 4-3.

The Hill School made it 5-3 with a goal with 1:48 left in the third period.

The Pirates’ games at Malvern Prep on Thursday, Jan. 16; at St. Joseph (Montvale) on Tuesday, Jan. 21; and home against Holy Ghost Prep School (Pennsylvania) on Sunday, Jan. 29, have been cancelled. They added two games on their schedule: at St. Joseph (Montvale) on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. and home against Morristown Beard on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Codey Arena at 6 p.m.