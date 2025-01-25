Pirates wrestling team defeats West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only dual meet last week, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team defeated West Orange High School, 56-12, on Friday, Jan. 17, at WOHS to improve its record to 4-5 on the season.

The winning SHP Pirates were sophomore Vincent DeSomma, 132 pounds; senior Anthony Pellegrino, 120; junior Andre Morero, 126; freshman Michael Pocius, 132; senior Lucas Campos, 144; junior Kevin Rafferty, 157; freshman David Lopes, 165; junior Brandon Papa, 175; senior Clark Rich, 190; junior Rocco Salerno, 215; and junior Lorenzo Palescandolo, 285.

The West Orange winners were freshman Alex Jena, 106; senior Nicholas Adams, 138; and freshman Evan Lopez, 150.

West Orange then won two of three matches on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Newark Academy, defeating Newark Academy, 69-12; and Madison, 58-18; and losing to Bayonne, 34-32, to move to 5-9.

The Essex County Tournament was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.