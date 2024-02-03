Raston leads West Orange HS track at Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School indoor track and field teams posted stellar showings at the Essex County Athletic Directors Association’s Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 28.

On the girls side, Corbin Raston won both the 55-meter dash in 7.17 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 24.73.

In the 400-meter dash, Kaia Alcime took fourth place in 1 minute, 01.64 seconds and Tayla Wilson took fifth place in 1:01.98.

Ava Neretic took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:26.87 and fourth place in the 3,200-meter run 12:07.27.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:48.15.

On the boys side, Cooper Harwood took second place in 2:01.75 and Lyfe Smith took fifth place in 2:02.28 in the 800-meter run.

Henry Pfeifer took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:38.72.

The 4×400 took second place in 3:24.22. The 4×800 took fifth place in 9:26.58.

Chaas McCoy took third place in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.