Reigning champion West Orange HS football team tops Plainfield, reaches state sectional semifinals

West Orange sophomore Timothy Evans runs for yardage against Bloomfield this season (Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association)

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The West Orange High School football team continued its mastery of road state playoff games.

The defending champion Mountaineers, seeded sixth, upset third-seeded Plainfield High School, 25-21, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday night, Oct. 27.

The Mountaineers improved to 5-4 overall. Plainfield fell to 6-3.

West Orange, under fifth-year head coach Darnell Grant, will visit No. 2 seed Union City in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

It’s been a great turnaround for the Mountaineers, who were 1-3 before winning the next three games, which proved pivotal in qualifying for the playoffs.

West Orange last season also was the No. 6 seed in the North 2, Group 5 state sectional playoffs, as it won three straight road games, beating No. 3 seed Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Ridgewood in the semifinals in overtime and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg in the final. West Orange appeared in its first-ever state sectional championship game last year.

North 2, Group 5 playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Phillipsburg defeated No. 8 seed Morristown, 49-7.

No. 4 seed Westfield defeated No. 5 seed Clifton, 36-0.

No. 6 seed West Orange defeated No. 3 seed Plainfield, 25-21.

No. 2 seed Union City defeated No. 7 seed Hackensack, 41-7.

Semifinals

Westfield (5-4) at Phillipsburg (8-1).

West Orange (5-4) at Union City (8-1).

West Orange results

• Sept. 2: loss, vs. Montclair, at Hinchliffe Stadium, in Paterson, 24-21

• Sept. 8: win, vs. Bloomfield, 41-0

• Sept. 14: loss, at Passaic County Tech, 43-19

• Sept. 22: loss, vs. Mount Olive, 35-27

• Sept. 29: win, at Bayonne, 29-0

• Oct. 7: win, vs. East Orange Campus, at Schools Stadium, in Newark, 29-6

• Oct. 13: win, vs. North Bergen, 43-0

• Oct. 20: loss, at Irvington, 14-0

• Oct. 26: win, at Plainfield, 25-21.

  

