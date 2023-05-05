Riley Moses pitches gem, leads West Orange HS baseball team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Riley Moses pitched a complete game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and just two walks to lead the West Orange High School baseball team to a 4-1 win over Barringer on Monday, April 24.

Justin Strozyk, a junior, had a double, a walk and two RBI, and junior Matt Orabona had a single and an RBI.

The Mountaineers lost to Caldwell 13-1 on Friday, April 28, at Caldwell to move to a 6-6 record. West Orange, seeded 10th, will visit No. 7 seed West Essex of North Caldwell in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m.