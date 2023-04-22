Robson is the West Orange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sabina Robson is the West Orange High School Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Robson is a WOHS senior who excels in both academics and athletics. She’s a two-sport athlete, competing in lacrosse and fencing, with a four-year involvement in the high school varsity program. Robson is the captain of the lacrosse team and has served as a two-year captain for the fencing team.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Robson maintains a weighted grade-point average of 3.74, demonstrating her dedication to her studies. She plans to attend Southern Connecticut State University, where she will play lacrosse while studying biology, with the aspiration to become an OB-GYN.

Outside of the classroom, she volunteers for the Show Me Your Heart Foundation which aims to expand opportunities for young artists engaged in art and music..

“Robson’s hard work, commitment and dedication to both athletics and academics are truly inspiring,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “She serves as an excellent example of what is possible when you set your sights on a goal and work tirelessly to achieve it.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association