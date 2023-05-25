Samantha Galantini is the West Orange HS Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Sports Media Association is proud to celebrate Samantha Galantini as the latest Scholar Athlete of the Week. Galantini, a talented senior, has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills both on the golf course and in the classroom.

“Samantha’s passion for golf has propelled her to great heights,” according to a statement from the WOHSSMA. “According to recent statistics, she boasts an impressive 9-hole scoring average of 38.6, a testament to her dedication and hard work. Samantha’s involvement in the high school varsity program spans four years, with two of those years spent leading her team as captain. Her leadership and determination have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success.

“Beyond her athletic achievements, Samantha is a shining star in academics as well. With a weighted GPA of 4.456, she has maintained an outstanding academic record. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom, as she actively participates in various extracurricular activities. Samantha holds the position of secretary in the Italian Honor Society and is a valued member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Italian Club. Samantha’s remarkable achievements have gained recognition beyond her school’s walls. She recently made waves as the top girl in the county golf tournament, showcasing her talent to a wider audience. This accomplishment further solidifies Samantha’s position as an exceptional athlete in her community. As Samantha prepares for her post-graduation journey, she has set her sights on Quinnipiac University. There, she plans to continue her golf career at the D1 level while pursuing a degree in accounting.”

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association