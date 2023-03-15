Scavalla is WOHSSMA Scholar Athlete of Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Justin Scavalla, a senior goalkeeper for the West Orange High School boys soccer team, who has excelled both on the field and in the classroom, is the West Orange High School Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week. Scavalla is making himself a true role model for aspiring student-athletes everywhere.

Scavalla’s impressive athletic achievements speak for themselves. During the recent state sectional championship season this past fall, he made 129 saves and recorded 14 clean sheets. He was also recognized for his exceptional performance with a number of accolades, including being named to the 2022 North 2 sectional All-State First Team, Super Essex Conference First Team, NJ.com First Team All-State, and First Team All-Group.

But Scavalla’s accomplishments extend beyond the soccer field. He has also maintained a weighted grade-point average of 4.0, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence. His dedication to both his sport and his studies is truly commendable, and serves as a reminder that hard work and determination can lead to success in all areas of life.

In addition to his athletic and academic achievements, Scavalla is also a dedicated coach and mentor. He volunteers at Princeton Soccer Academy, inspiring and motivating the next generation of soccer players to pursue their dreams.

Scavalla has committed to The Combine Academy, a prestigious international boarding school and professional sports performance center where he will be part of the men’s postgraduate soccer program next year.