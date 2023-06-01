Seton Hall Prep alum Michael Malone coaches Denver Nuggets to NBA Finals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Their head coach is Michael Malone, who happens to be a Seton Hall Prep graduate, Class of 1988.

Malone played for the SHP basketball team under former legendary head coach Bob Farrell.

Malone led the Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference, going 53-29.

The Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which begins Thursday, June 1.

Malone is in his eighth season as the Nuggets head coach. After graduating from SHP, he attended Worcester Academy in Massachusetts and Loyola University of Maryland.