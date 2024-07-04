Seton Hall Prep baseball players earn honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team completed an outstanding 25-4-1 season. They captured the Greater Newark Tournament title, finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division and reached the Non-Public “A” North semifinals before being eliminated by Don Bosco Prep, 2-1, in eight innings.

The following SHP players were recently selected for various postseason honors:

Garden State Underclassmen Games played at Diamond Nation

Junior catcher Henry Ayers.

Junior shortstop Michael Bravette.

Sophomore first baseman Jordan Burwell.

Sophomore third baseman/pitcher JJ Drennan.

Junior outfielder William Mahala.

Senior All Star Game, played at Diamond Nation

Senior outfielder Peter Peluso.

Quad County Underclassmen All-Star Game, played at Community Park in North Brunswick

Bravette.

Burwell.

Mahala.

Prep Baseball – New Jersey

Second Team All-State

Mahala.

Third Team All-State

Junior pitcher Marcelo Harsch.

Bravette.

Star-Ledger – All-State All-Groups

Second Team

Harsch.

Mahala.

Third Team

Bravette.

Star-Ledger — All-State Non-Public Group

First Team

Mahala.

Second Team

Harsch.

Third Team

Bravette.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics