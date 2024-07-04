Seton Hall Prep baseball players earn honors

Seton Hall Prep junior William Mahala waits for a pitch at the plate in the win over Livingston in the Greater Newark Tournament championship game on Saturday, May 18, at Verona’s Doc Goeltz Field.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team completed an outstanding 25-4-1 season. They captured the Greater Newark Tournament title, finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division and reached the Non-Public “A” North semifinals before being eliminated by Don Bosco Prep, 2-1, in eight innings. 

The following SHP players were recently selected for various postseason honors:

Garden State Underclassmen Games played at Diamond Nation

  • Junior catcher Henry Ayers.
  • Junior shortstop Michael Bravette.
  • Sophomore first baseman Jordan Burwell.
  • Sophomore third baseman/pitcher JJ Drennan.
  • Junior outfielder William Mahala.

Senior All Star Game, played at Diamond Nation

  • Senior outfielder Peter Peluso.

Quad County Underclassmen All-Star Game, played at Community Park in North Brunswick

  • Bravette.
  • Burwell.
  • Mahala.

Prep Baseball – New Jersey 

Second Team All-State

  • Mahala.

Third Team All-State

  • Junior pitcher Marcelo Harsch.
  • Bravette.

Star-Ledger – All-State All-Groups

Second Team

  • Harsch.
  • Mahala.

Third Team

  • Bravette.

Star-Ledger — All-State Non-Public Group

First Team

  • Mahala.

Second Team

  • Harsch.

Third Team

  • Bravette.
Seton Hall Prep junior Marcelo Harsch delivers during the 1-0 home win over No. 18 seed St. Benedict’s Prep in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 3. Seton Hall Prep, the No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded Livingston in the GNT final on Saturday, May 18, at noon at Verona’s Doc Goeltz Field.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics

 

  

