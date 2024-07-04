Seton Hall Prep baseball players earn honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team completed an outstanding 25-4-1 season. They captured the Greater Newark Tournament title, finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division and reached the Non-Public “A” North semifinals before being eliminated by Don Bosco Prep, 2-1, in eight innings.
The following SHP players were recently selected for various postseason honors:
Garden State Underclassmen Games played at Diamond Nation
- Junior catcher Henry Ayers.
- Junior shortstop Michael Bravette.
- Sophomore first baseman Jordan Burwell.
- Sophomore third baseman/pitcher JJ Drennan.
- Junior outfielder William Mahala.
Senior All Star Game, played at Diamond Nation
- Senior outfielder Peter Peluso.
Quad County Underclassmen All-Star Game, played at Community Park in North Brunswick
- Bravette.
- Burwell.
- Mahala.
Prep Baseball – New Jersey
Second Team All-State
- Mahala.
Third Team All-State
- Junior pitcher Marcelo Harsch.
- Bravette.
Star-Ledger – All-State All-Groups
Second Team
- Harsch.
- Mahala.
Third Team
- Bravette.
Star-Ledger — All-State Non-Public Group
First Team
- Mahala.
Second Team
- Harsch.
Third Team
- Bravette.
