Seton Hall Prep baseball players excel in Quad County all–star game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A couple of Seton Hall Prep Pirates did quite well in a recent all-star baseball game.

On Wednesday, June 28, at Community Park in New Brunswick, the Essex County team played Hudson County to a 7-7 tie in nine innings in the Quad County All–Star Games. SHP first baseman Jordan Burwell hit a sacrifice fly to give Essex County a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning. In the bottom of the ninth, trailing 7-6, SHP catcher Henry Ayers walked and scored the tying run on an error.

In the other game, Middlesex County defeated Union County 12-4.

This series was originally called the Underclassmen Game and started in 2010 when Essex County played Union County until 2016. In 2017, Middlesex County was invited to participate and in 2018 Hudson County was invited to participate and the name was changed to the Quad County All-Star Games.