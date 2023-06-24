Seton Hall Prep baseball players garner All–Essex County accolades this season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep baseball players Elijah Foster, Marcelo Harsch, Henry Ayers and Jordan Burwell earned All–Essex County honors, as selected by the county coaches.

Foster, a senior, made the first team as a utility player. Foster batted .400 with 18 hits (4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs), 15 RBI and 10 runs scored. On the mound, he went 3-2 in eight starts with a 2.36 earned run average, allowing 18 hits and striking out 62 in 35.6 innings.

Harsch, a sophomore, made the second team as a pitcher. He went 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA, including two no-hitters. In 38 innings, he allowed 26 hits and struck out 47.

Ayers, a sophomore catcher, and Burwell, a freshman first baseman, each made the third team. Ayers batted .303 with 20 hits (4 doubles) and 11 RBI. Burwell batted .291 with 23 hits (5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs) and 19 RBI.

SHP finished 15-11-1 this season, including finishing runner-up in the Greater Newark Tournament.