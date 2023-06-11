Seton Hall Prep baseball players garner honors, picked for all-star games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team recently completed its season with a 15-11-1 record. The Pirates finished in fourth place with a record of 7-4-1 in the Super Essex Conference–American Division. They were in second place in the 90th Greater Newark Tournament.

The Super Essex Conference coaches met at Caldwell High School to select their all-division teams.

The following Pirates were selected to the All–Super Essex Conference-American Division Team:

First team

Senior Elijah Foster, pitcher/designated hitter.

Second team

Sophomore Henry Ayers, catcher.

Sophomore Marcelo Harsch, pitcher.

Honorable mention

Senior Ryan Probst, infielder.

Freshman Jordan Burwell,

first baseman.

The postseason all-star game teams were also selected and several Pirates were selected.

The Quad County Underclassmen All Star Game will take place on Wednesday June 28, at North Brunswick Community Park at 7pm Essex County will face Hudson County and Middlesex County will play Union County. Harsch, Ayers and Burwell were selected to the Essex County Team.

The Senior All Star Game sponsored by the New Jersey High School Baseball Coaches Association will take place at Diamond Nation in Flemington on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Foster was selected to the Northwest team.