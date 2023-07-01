Seton Hall Prep baseball star Elijah Foster named to All-Region 2, All–American Team

Seton Hall Prep’s Elijah Foster, wearing No. 27, is shown being honored during the Pirates’ Senior Day this season. (Photo Courtesy of SHP Athletics)

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Elijah Foster, a senior right-handed pitcher/designated hitter who is headed to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., recently received a great honor.

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Foster to the All–Region 2, All–American Baseball Team. 

Foster was also selected to the Star–Ledger All–State Non–Public Group Second Team as a utility player.

Foster batted .400 with 18 hits, 15 RBI, and 10 runs scored. 

On the mound, he went 3-2 in eight starts with a 2.36 ERA and had 62 strikeouts in 35.6 innings.

  

