Seton Hall Prep baseball star Elijah Foster named to All-Region 2, All–American Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Elijah Foster, a senior right-handed pitcher/designated hitter who is headed to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., recently received a great honor.

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Foster to the All–Region 2, All–American Baseball Team.

Foster was also selected to the Star–Ledger All–State Non–Public Group Second Team as a utility player.

Foster batted .400 with 18 hits, 15 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

On the mound, he went 3-2 in eight starts with a 2.36 ERA and had 62 strikeouts in 35.6 innings.