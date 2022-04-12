Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats Nutley and Randolph

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team had a 2-1 week.

On Monday, April 4, the Pirates hosted Nutley at Porcello Field and defeated the Maroon Raiders, 2-0. Senior right-hander Ryan Sprock (1-0 record) threw five innings, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Junior righty Justin Shadek picked up the save with two scoreless innings, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning when senior Matthew Monteleone led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on an outfield fly by senior Chris Maldonado and scored on a sac fly to left field by Luke Mahala.

The second run scored when Sprock walked; junior Evan Ravalli, who was the courtesy runner, stole second and scored on a double to left- center field by junior Elijah Foster.

After several days of rain Seton Hall traveled to Millburn and dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the Millers. Senior righty John Cerwinski pitched very well over five and one-third innings, allowing just one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Foster (0-1) was the losing pitcher over two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run on one hit.

Seton Hall opened the scoring in the top of the fifth when senior Aaron Bertone led off with a single to center field; Ravalli stole second and scored when Madonado’s hot shot to third base was mishandled. Millburn tied the score in the fifth and won it in the bottom of the seventh.

In a long pitching battle on Saturday, April 9, at Porcello Field, Seton Hall Prep defeated Randolph 1-0 in 13 innings.

Shadek started and pitched a shutout through five innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

Senior righty Patrick Walega continued the shutout over the next six innings, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk. Junior right-hander Andrew Merklinger picked up the victory, allowing no hits with three strikeouts over his two innings pitched.

In the bottom of the 13th, junior pinch hitter Garrett Grubbs drew a walk for James Macko. Macko then reentered the game to run. He advanced to second when junior Ryan Probst’s bunt was dropped by the Randolph third baseman and scored when Monteleone’s bunt was thrown away.

The Pirates are ranked No. 4 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and have a 0.74 team earned run average; in 38 innings pitched, the team has 48 strikeouts with only seven walks.

SHP lost to Montclair, 4-3, at home on Monday, April 11, to move to a 4-2 record on the season.

