Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys great week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 3-1 last week to raise its record to 9-2-1 on the season.

On April 15, the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School to take on the Lancers and lost a tough game, 4-3. The Pirates took a 2-0 lead on a ground-out by senior Peter Peluso in the fourth inning and an RBI double to right-center field by sophomore Jordan Burwell.

Livingston retook the lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, before the Pirates tied the score in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to right field by junior William Garrett. Livingston won the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Two days later, the Pirates hosted Montclair at Porcello Field and defeated the Mounties, 8-7. Garrett was 1-for-2 with two RBI, while juniors Kaden Frei, Michael Bravette and Henry Ayers and senior Vincent Mariniello each drove in one run.

On April 19, the Pirates traveled to Millburn and defeated the Millers, 7-3. Senior left-hander Lucas Fernandez (1-0) threw five innings, allowing three runs on two hits with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit-batter. Bravette picked up his second save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings. The Pirates built a 4-0 lead in the middle of the fourth on an RBI single by junior Gavin Fochtman, a sac fly by Peluso, an RBI double by Garrett and a wild pitch.

Millburn cut the Pirate lead to 4-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Pirates scored three runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Peluso and a two-run single by Ayers. Following the game, Fernandez said, “I felt really good out there today and was happy to start off strong. Our dugout really helped me stay confident, especially after the fourth inning, when I wasn’t able to be consistent. This was a great team effort, where everybody contributed to the victory at the plate, in the field on defense and on the mound.”

The next morning, the Pirates hosted Msgr. Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.) and won, 11-1, in five innings.

Senior right-hander Andrew Hladik (3-0) threw three innings, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts, one walk and one hit-batter and junior Nick DeSena pitched two scoreless innings. Ayers went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Garrett, Peluso, juniors William Mahala and Lucas Durkin, sophomore JJ Drennan and seniors Jonathan Rodriguez and Mariniello each drove in a run.

