Seton Hall Prep baseball team gears up for the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team will visit Montclair on Monday, April 1, in the season opener at Nishuane Park field in Montclair at 4 p.m.

Mike Sheppard Jr. begins his 38th season as a high school head coach and 37th as the Pirates head coach. His current record is 846-232-6, which is currently ranked No. 2 on the New Jersey high school coaches all-time wins list.

The following SHP baseball players have made their college commitments:

William Mahala, junior outfielder – Virginia.

Marty Edson, senior outfielder-pitcher – Muhlenberg.

Vincent Mariniello, senior outfielder – Franklin & Marshall.

Marcelo Harsch, junior pitcher – Wake Forest.

Michael Bravette, junior infielder – George Washington.

Jordan Burwell, sophomore first baseman – West Virginia.

Jonathan Rodriguez, senior infielder – University of Maryland–Eastern Shore.

SHP schedule

April 1: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 3: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 5: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 6: Randolph, 11 a.m.

April 8: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 10: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 11: St. Joseph (Metuchen), 4 p.m.

April 12: Nutley, 2 p.m.

April 13: Christian Brothers Academy, 11 a.m.

April 15: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 17: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 20: Msgr. Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.), 11 a.m.

April 24: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 27: Old Bridge, 11 a.m.

April 29: Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 3: 91st Greater Newark Tournament first round.

May 4: at Hun School, 2:30 p.m.

May 6: Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 8: GNT quarterfinals, 4 p.m.

May 11: GNT semifinals, time to be determined.

May 13: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 15: Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 16: DePaul, 4 p.m.

May 18: GNT final, at Verona High School, time to be determined.

May 21: Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep