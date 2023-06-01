Seton Hall Prep baseball team goes 3-1 in final week, finishes 15-11-1 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 3-1 in its last week of the season to finish 15-11-1 on the season.

On Monday, May 22, the Pirates defeated state-ranked St. Joseph (Metuchen) 2-1 in walkoff fashion. The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when sophomore Marcelo Harsch reached first base on an infield error, went to third base on a single to right field by William Mahala and scored on an infield fielder’s choice by freshman Jordan Burwell. St. Joe’s tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Harsch walked and went to second on a single to right field by Mahala. After one out, pinch-hitter senior James Grizzetti was hit by a pitch sending Harsch to third base. Senior Evan Ravalli singled to center field to drive in Harsch with the winning run. Junior Kevin Jiratatprasot picked up his first varsity win. He pitched the seventh allowing one walk. Following the game, Ravalli said, “I am proud to have played a role in securing the win as this was a great team victory. The pitchers did a great job today keeping us in the game and allowing us to win in our last at bat.” Jiratatprasot added, “I was thrilled to get my first varsity win because it really boosted my morale and confidence.”

The next day in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Associatoin’s Non-Public “A” North tournament quarterfinal round, Seton Hall defeated Newark Academy 10-0. Marcelo Harsch pitched his second no-hitter of the season in five innings. Sophomore Michael Bravette and seniors Grizzetti and Ryan Probst all drove in two runs while sophomore Henry Ayers, junior Mahala, and Ravalli all drove in one run. Harsch had seven strikeouts and said following the game, “It was awesome to throw a second no-hitter this season. I felt good on the mound and all my pitches were working during the game. I trusted my teammates behind me and they did a great job.”

On Friday, May 26, the Pirates traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North state tournament. Seton Hall was eliminated from the tournament dropping a 11-2 decision to the Ironmen.

The Pirates trailed 6-0 when they scored two runs in the top of the sixth on runs batted in by senior Owen Baratta and sophomore Henry Ayers. Probst was 2-for-3 while Ayers, Grizzetti, and Burwell each had one hit.

The next morning, Seton Hall traveled to Succasunna to take on Roxbury and defeated the Gaels 11-6. Burwell had an RBI groundout in the first inning and Baratta had a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The score was tied 2-2 in the top of the fourth when the Pirates sent 12 men to the plate scoring eight runs on six hits to take a 10-2 lead. Baratta had an RBI single, Grizzetti had an RBI when he was hit with the bases loaded, Burwell had a two-run single, and the inning was capped off with a three-run home run by Mahala. Burwell and Mahala each finished with three RBI while Baratta drove in two runs and Grizzetti finished with one RBI.

SPH head coach Mike Sheppard Jr. completed his 37th year as a high school head coach and his current record stands at 846-232-6 which stands at No. 2 in New Jersey in all-time wins behind Ken Frank from Toms River South whose current record stands at 929-328-3.

Photos Courtesy of SHP Athletics