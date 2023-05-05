Seton Hall Prep baseball team improves to 7-6-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 2-2 last week to raise its record to 7-6-1 on the season.

On Monday, April 24, the Pirates defeated Columbia 8-1 behind the three-hit complete game by sophomore Marcelo Harsch (2-1) at Porcello Field. He also had 10 strikeouts while allowing one earned run. At the plate, junior Jonathan Rodriguez had a two-run single while senior Ryan Probst; sophomores William Mahala, Henry Ayers and freshman Jordan Burwell each drove in one run.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Pirates traveled to Caldwell High School and dropped a 9-5 decision to the Chiefs. Mahala was 3-for-4 with two RBI while sophomore Michael Bravette was 1-for-4 with one RBI.

The next day, the Hun School defeated the Pirates 7-1 at Porcello Field. Ayers had the lone run batted in on an infield groundout.

On Friday, April 28, the Pirates defeated Bloomfield 9-3 behind outstanding pitching by senior Elijah Foster (2-0). He allowed one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in his six innings pitched. Senior Evan Ravalli was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI while Probst, Mahala, Ayers and freshman JJ Drennan each drove in one run.

Seton Hall was seeded No. 2 in the 90th Greater Newark Tournament and will host on Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. against the winner of No. 15 seed Verona or No. 18 seed Newark East Side.

The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at the higher seeded team. The semifinals will be held at Porcello Field on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The final will be held at Doc Goeltz Field in Verona on Saturday, May 20, at noon.

Here are other upcoming games: