Seton Hall Prep baseball team is No. 2 seed in Non-Public A, North, tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team, which did not have any games last week, received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A, North, tournament.

The Pirates will play the winner of No. 10 seed Paramus Catholic and No. 7 seed Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 3, at Porcello Field at 4 p.m.

SHP is coming off a 15-0 win over Bloomfield in the championship game of the Greater Newark Tournament on May 21 at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls. The Pirates extended their winning streak to eight games and improved to 19-6 overall on the season. It was the Pirates’ 18th GNT title and 26th appearance in the title game. They also clinched the Super Essex Conference–American Division title this season.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.