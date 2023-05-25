Seton Hall Prep baseball team is runner-up in Greater Newark Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past week the Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 1-2 to drop its record to 12-10-1 on the season.

On Sunday, May 21, because of a rainout on Saturday, May 20, the No. 2-seeded Pirates dropped a 3-0 decision to top seed Millburn in the 90th Greater Newark Tournament final at Doc Goeltz Field in Verona.

Seniors James Grizzetti, Ryan Probst, and sophomore Henry Ayers had singles; sophomore Michael Bravette had two walks and Ayers had a walk as the only baserunners for Seton Hall. Senior righthander Elijah Foster (3-1) pitched four innings allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits with eight strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.

In relief, junior Andrew Hladik threw two innings, giving up one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Following the game, SHP head coach Mike Sheppard Jr. said, “We have nothing to be ashamed of. It was a championship-caliber baseball game for both teams. Millburn is the cream of the crop this year in Essex County. Eli was tough today and did exactly what we thought he could and he did a good job for us.”

Following the game, Millburn head coach Brian Chapman said about Seton Hall Prep, “They play hard and are classy. To win this tournament, it means more in this county because of the history of that program. Seton Hall Prep always gives us something to chase. Shep has set the bar so high in this county.”

Four days earlier, in a wild game, Livingston defeated the Pirates 17-8 in Livingston. Trailing 10-2 entering the fourth inning the Pirates rallied for six runs on four hits. Freshman Jordan Burwell had a two-run single, sophomore William Mahala had an RBI double, senior Evan Ravalli had an RBI single, while Foster had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk and Probst was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Bravette was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

On Monday, May 15, Seton Hall hosted Nutley at Porcello Field and defeated them 10-0. Senior Berkeley Harsch (2-1) pitched a complete six-inning game allowing two singles with 11 strikeouts and one walk. The top hitters were junior Jonathan Rodriguez who was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, Foster was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and other runs batted in were by Bravette, Probst and junior Kevin Wood.

