Seton Hall Prep baseball team ties Montclair, 1-1, in the season opener in game called due to darkness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team opened the 2024 season with a 1-1 tie against Montclair at Nishuane Park in Montclair on Monday, April 1.

Montclair scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second off of Pirate junior starter Marcelo Harsch. In the top of the third inning, William Garrett, a junior, opened the inning with a single to right field. Senior Vincent Mariniello reached first base on a fielder’s choice, with Garrett put out at second base. Mariniello advanced to second base when the Montclair pitcher balked. Senior Peter Peluso singled to center field and Mariniello scored ahead of the throw home to tie the score at 1-1.

The Pirates scored three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-1 lead but the umpires ruled that they could not complete the inning because of darkness. By Super Essex Conference rules, “regular-season games will revert back to the last completed inning if a game is called in the middle of the inning because of darkness, weather, etc.”

Peluso finished 2-for-3 with one RBI. Senior lefty Lucas Fernandez was impressive in his relief appearance. In 4 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed no hits with two strikeouts and one hit-batter. Harsch, a Wake Forest commit, allowed one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts, one walk and three hit-batters in his 3 1/3 innings pitched.