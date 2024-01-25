Seton Hall Prep basketball goes 1-1 for the week, will host an ECT game on Saturday, Jan. 27

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 5-7 on the season. On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Pirates traveled to East Orange to take on East Orange Campus High School. The Pirates lost, 46-39.

Sophomore Daniel Beazer led the Pirates with 12 points and five rebounds, while junior Dylan Guzzardo scored 7 points. Sophomore Alex Ante pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Pirates hosted Caldwell HS at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium. The Pirates defeated the Chiefs, 75-38. Senior guard Gino Romano led the Pirates with a career- high 25 points. Ante scored 8 points with four rebounds, while junior Primo Delgado also scored 8 points with three assists.

On Wednesday night, Jan. 17, at Caldwell HS, the 77th Essex County Tournament was seeded by the selection committee. The Pirates were seeded No. 6 and will host the winner of No. 22 seed Science Park and No. 11 seed Columbia, on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. The Columbia vs. Science Park is on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the highest seed, the semifinals will be played at West Orange HS on Saturday, Feb. 10, at a time to be announced and the final will be played on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Essex County College in Newark at 3 p.m.