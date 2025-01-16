Seton Hall Prep basketball goes 2-1 for the week, moves to 9-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week to move its record to 9-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on Payne Tech and defeated them, 63-54, in a come-from-behind victory. Trailing 30-19 at the half, the Pirates came out on fire as they outscored the Lions, 28-6, to take a 47-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Pirates were led by senior Dylan Guzzardo with 10 points, junior Alex Ante with nine points and sophomore Anthony Gonzalez with five points. For the game, Ante led the scoring with 17 points, while Guzzardo and Gonzalez each finished with 15 points.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Pirates hosted East Orange Campus at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Jaguars, 71-55. The Pirates were led by Ante, who scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while sophomore Avery George scored 12 points and Michael Klimas scored 11 points. For East Orange Campus, James Roberts scored 32 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Pirates traveled to Roselle Catholic High School to take on Roselle Catholic in the 21st annual Founders’ Hoopfest to Benefit the Scholarship Fund for Inner City Children. In a very exciting game, the Lions defeated the Pirates, 69-60, in overtime. Seton Hall trailed, 42-26, going into the fourth quarter and rallied. Down 55-53 with 40.9 seconds left, Ante hit a putback with 06.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Jalen Grant led Roselle Catholic, going 8-10 from the free throw line in overtime, as they outscored the Pirates, 14-5. For Seton Hall, Ante and Gonzalez each scored 17 points, while Klimas scored 13 points with 10 rebounds. Ante also had six rebounds and five steals.

Note: At halftime, Guzzardo was awarded with the SFIC Academic Excellence Award. This award goes to the player with the highest grade-point average on the team and challenges themselves to become champions, on and off the court.

The Pirates will host Arts (Newark) on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.. They also will take part in the Team Hill Foundation – Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Caldwell University against St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at 4 p.m. SHP will host St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark) on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.