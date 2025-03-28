Seton Hall Prep basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team featured several players who made All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, selected by the division coaches.

Senior Dylan Guzzardo and sophomore Anthony Gonzalez made the First Team. Junior Alex Ante, of Maplewood, made the Second Team. Senior Primo Delgado and junior Michael Klimas made Honorable Mention.

The Pirates had a great season, going 23-7. They captured their 20th Essex County Tournament and were co-champions of the SEC–American Division title. It was their 10th division title.

Last week, the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association announced they have selected SHP head coach Sterling Gibbs as the Essex County Coach of the Year. He will be recognized in an on-court ceremony at halftime of the Boys Senior All-Star Game at Rutgers Prep in Somerset on March 30. The game time is 2 p.m.

In another postseason announcement, SidelineChatter.com announced its boys basketball Essex County Awards:

Player of the Year: Gonzalez.

Coach of the Year: Gibbs.

Team of the Year: Seton Hall Prep.

All–Essex

First Team – Gonzalez.

Second Team – Guzzardo.

Fourth Team – Ante.

The Pirates also finished No. 1 in their final Essex County poll.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep