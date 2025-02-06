Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to county tournament quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won both its games to raise its record to 14-3 on the season.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the top-seeded Pirates hosted No. 17 seed Orange High School in the first round of the 78th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Tornadoes, 79-48. Junior Daniel Beazer had a career day, scoring 18 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while sophomore Anthony Gonzalez scored 15 points with eight rebounds and junior Alex Ante scored 11 points. For Orange, Ky’Sir Green scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers.

Two days earlier, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on Arts High School. In a very exciting game, Ante scored on a putback with :00.3 on the clock to give Seton Hall Prep a 55-54 victory. Gonzalez led the scoring with a career-high 31 points and six assists. Senior Dylan Guzzardo scored seven points with four rebounds, three assists and four steals, while junior Michael Klimas also scored seven points.

The Pirates will host No. 9 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinal round of the ECT on Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon.