Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 3-0 last week to raise its record to 14-3 on the season and extend its winning streak to five games.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Pirates hosted Immaculate Conception of Montclair at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange and defeated the Lions 67-54. Junior Jackson Bleecker led the scoring with 18 points, while senior Nick Dunneman scored 16 points, with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Senior Gavin Kreitz scored 13 points, junior Darrius Phillips scored 12 points with six rebounds and senior Myles Thomason scored 8 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Central made a trip from Newark to West Orange on Thursday, Feb. 3, and was defeated by the Pirates, 63-57. Phillips had his first double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dunneman led the scoring attack with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Bleecker scored 14 points, Kreitz had 13 points, and Thomason scored 6 points, with five rebounds and five assists. Senior Elijah Garris pulled down seven rebounds in the victory.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the No. 1 seed Pirates hosted No. 16 seed Belleville in the first round of the 75th Essex County Tournament and defeated the Buccaneers, 68-40. Bleecker led the scoring with 13 points, while Kreitz scored 12 points. Dunneman and junior Asad Hall each scored 9 points. Thomason dished out six assists with three steals, Phillips had nine rebounds and Garris had seven rebounds.

Seton Hall Prep will host No. 8 seed Arts High School on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. in the ECT quarterfinal round. Earlier this season, the Pirates defeated the Jaguars 70-43 at the Essex Fest Showcase at West Side High School in Newark. In the other half of the bracket, No. 5 seed Caldwell will travel to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on No. 4 seed East Side. In the lower half of the bracket, No. 7 seed East Orange Campus will travel to No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception and No. 3 seed Central will host No. 11 seed University.

To view the ECT bracket, click on the link:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Boys-Basket-bracket-Quarters.pdf

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP