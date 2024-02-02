Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-2 last week to make its record 6-9 on the season.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the sixth-seed Pirates defeated No. 11 seed Columbia, 68-59, in the first round of the 77th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium. Following a 13-13 tie after the first quarter, the Pirates dominated the Cougars, 27-7, in the second quarter to take a 40-20 halftime lead. In the quarter, junior James Dunnemann II scored 7 points, senior Gino Romano scored 6 points and junior Primo Delgado scored 5 points. Romano led the scoring with 17 points, Dunnemann had 11 points and 4 rebounds and Delgado had 10 points and four assists.

The Pirates will visit No. 3 seed East Orange Campus High School in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 3.

In earlier action, the Pirates traveled to Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway on Monday, Jan. 22, and dropped a 69-60 decision. Romano scored a career-high 28 points, while Guzzardo scored 10 points.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to Martinsville to take on Pingry at Bristol Gymnasium and lost, 68-63. They were led by sophomore Alex Ante, who scored 16 points with seven rebounds; Romano, 15 points; sophomore Daniel Beazer, who scored 13 points with four assists; and Guzzardo, who scored 11 points with four assists.