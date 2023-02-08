Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.

In the win over Irvington, senior guards Ethan Maynard and Jackson Bleecker led the Pirates as they jumped out to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. They extended the lead to 40-19 at the half. For the game, Maynard scored 20 points, five rebounds and six assists while Bleecker scored 19 points with four assists. Other top SHP scorers were sophomore James Dunnemann II with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, and senior Darrius Phillips with 10 points, five assists and four blocks.

For Irvington, Sean Agard scored 20 points while Renaldo Cambronne and Kordell Philemon each scored 10 points.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Pirates lost a close home game to Montclair Immaculate 60-57. Phillips scored 19 points with 14 rebounds while Bleecker scored 15 points and Maynard scored 12 points.

The Roughriders from West Side High School of Newark came to Tracey Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Pirates defeated them 70-29. Bleecker scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers while senior Cade Duncza scored 9 points and junior Gino Romano scored 8 points.

Notes: Seton Hall Prep’s record in the Essex County Tournament is 148-53. This is their 44th appearance in the semifinals. In their previous meetings this season against Montclair Immaculate, the Pirates defeated Lions 61-60 at the Essex Fest at West Side HS on Jan. 21 and lost to them 60-57 on Feb. 4 at home. In the previous Essex County Tournaments, Seton Hall has met Montclair Immaculate six times. Here are those scores:

1951: first round, SHP 56-33.

1959: first round, SHP 50-45.

1962: first round, SHP 54-49.

1989: quarterfinals, SHP 52-48 overtime.

2018: semifinals, IC 54-45

2020: final, IC 63-51.

Photos Courtesy of SHP

Seton Hall Prep vs. Newark Collegiate Academy (Essex County Tournament first round, Jan. 28, SHP won 78-58)