Seton Hall Prep basketball team captures divisional and ECT titles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had another great week, winning three games to improve their winning streak to 11 games, Super Essex Conference-American Division record to 10-1, and overall record to 20-3 on the season.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the No. 1-seeded Pirates traveled to Essex County College in Newark for the semifinal round of the 75th Essex County Tournament against No. 5 seed Caldwell High School. Seton Hall Prep defeated the Chiefs 54-36 behind junior Jackson Bleecker who scored 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists while senior Nick Dunneman scored 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Junior forward Darrius Phillips came off the bench to score 10 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks. Senior Myles Thomason did not score but pulled down seven rebounds and dished out eight assists. Following the game, SHP head coach Kevin Williams said, “Our defense did a great job tonight and took away their guard play. We moved the ball very well tonight, especially in the third quarter.”

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Pirates hosted East Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Seton Hall defeated the Red Raiders 65-47 to clinch their 9th SEC–American Division title in the 13 years of the league’s existence and second in a row. Dunneman led the scoring with 19 points and seven rebounds while Bleecker scored 18 points and five assists. Thomason scored 6 points and four assists while Phillips also scored 6 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Following the game, Williams commented on winning the division title. “Winning the division outright is very special. This league is tough day in and day out. Everyone in the league battles one another night in and night out.”

Juniors Shawn Lyght and Darrius Phillips were key contributors down the stretch as they helped top-seeded Seton Hall Prep rally in the last 1:45 for a 60-55 victory over No. 3 seed Central in the 75th Essex County Tournament final Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19, at Essex County College in Newark. This was the third victory this season over Central, all of them were fiercely competitive battles. This was the Pirates’ 18th Essex County Tournament title in 29 finals appearances. Lyght finished with a season-high 18 points and seven rebounds, Bleecker scored 14 points; Dunneman scored 11 points with eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals; and Phillips scored just 2 points, but chipped in with seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks and a big fourth-quarter steal.

Following the game, Bleecker said of Lyght and Phillips, “They are always big for us, and they came in today and made an immediate impact.” Williams added, “We like bringing those guys off the bench. I think we are just as strong, if not stronger in a different way. It is a good problem to have.”

Notes: This is the first ECT title for the Pirates since 2016. Seton Hall is number 1 in ECT history in the following categories: most games won– 146, most games played– 199, best winning percentage–146-53 .734, most titles won– 18, and most appearances in final– 29.

The Pirates junior varsity captured the ECT title defeating Barringer 57-47 on Friday night, Feb. 18, at Bloomfield High School, and the Pirates freshman team also won the ECT title, defeating West Essex 70-49 on Saturday morning, Feb. 19, also at Bloomfield HS. Essex County College had installed new lights and a new floor which really enhanced the semis and finals. Tournament Directors Dan Romano, of Caldwell HS; Larry Baggitt, of Seton Hall Prep for the boys and Lorenzo Sozio, of Mount Saint Dominic and Gary Taylor of West Side did an outstanding job running the tournaments especially at Essex County College. Immaculate Conception from Montclair defeated University HS 67-59 in the ECT girls final played earlier in the afternoon at Essex County College.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP