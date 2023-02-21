Seton Hall Prep basketball team captures Essex County Tournament title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep basketball team led virtually the entire game and used a stifling defensive effort to ground second-seeded Arts 46-32 in the final of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Cleo Hill Sr. Court at Essex County College in Newark on Saturday, Feb. 18. SHP improved to 20-4 on the season.

Senior Ethan Maynard led all scorers with 19 points and added six rebounds and three assists while senior Darrius Phillips scored 15 points with seven rebounds and three blocks to lead the Pirates.

The Pirate defense did not allow an Arts field goal for the first 5:48 of the game and as a team, limited Arts to a season-low 32 points. Arts was averaging 55 points per game.

SHP head coach Kevin Williams said about his team, “I thought our defense was unbelievable today and the best it’s been all year. Our best Seton Hall Prep teams are usually like this one where guys are simply willing to put in the work, defend and not worry about personal stats.” “Jackson Bleecker with his rebounding and defense was a big part of what was the difference in the game for us as he helped lead just a great team defensive effort.” Maynard added. “Every time I drive I look for Darrius because I know that he will work hard to get open. We have great chemistry on the court and everyone does their part, including on the defensive end.”

Phillips commented, “I just try to be a team player and no one is selfish on this team. We enjoy being on the court together each and every day and to win a second straight title as seniors is just a tremendous feeling.”

Four days earlier the Pirates traveled to Caldwell High School to take on the Chiefs and defeated them 53-44. Bleecker scored 17 points with four rebounds, Maynard had 11 points with three assists, senior Shawn Lyght scored 9 points with three rebounds and three assists, Phillips scored 8 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks, and senior Isaigh Shoyombo scored 8 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Seton Hall Prep received the fourth seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A North state tournament. They will face No. 13 seed Pope John XXIII of Sparta on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep