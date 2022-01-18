Seton Hall Prep basketball team continues winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games last week, raising its record to 9-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, in their first home game of the season, the Pirates defeated Irvington 74-39. Junior forward Jackson Bleecker led the scoring with 23 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Nick Dunneman scored 15 points, with five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Darrius Phillips had eight rebounds, four assists, six steals and two blocks to go with 2 points, while senior guard Myles Thomason had 6 points, four rebounds and five assists.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Seton Hall defeated Columbia 65-53 behind Bleecker’s 27 points; senior guard Gavin Kreitz’s 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists; and Dunneman’s 11 points and three assists. Phillips had 7 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Thomason had five rebounds and six assists.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Pirates traveled to Cicely Tyson Middle School in East Orange to take on Montclair in the Bulls Public vs. Private Showcase. Seton Hall defeated the Mounties 71-35. Bleecker led the scoring with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Kreitz scored 16 points with six assists, and Dunneman scored 15 points with six rebounds and four assists. Phillips scored 6 points with nine rebounds and three blocks, while senior forward CJ Stout scored 7 points and Thomason had four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.