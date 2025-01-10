Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeats Paramus Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to Paramus Catholic to open the new year and defeated the Paladins, 63-52, at Dr. Rose Marie Battaglia Gymnasium and Anne Donovan Court.

The Pirates were led by junior Alex Ante, who finished with 21 points, 11 of which were scored in the first quarter, as Seton Hall took a 23-7 lead.

The other SHP top scorers were sophomore Anthony Gonzalez, who scored nine points, seven assists and three steals; senior Dylan Guzzardo, who scored nine points and four assists; and senior Primo Delgado, who scored nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

This week, the Pirates were scheduled to travel to Payne Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after press time; host East Orange Campus on Thursday, Jan. 9; and play Roselle Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 11, in the 21st Founders’ Annual Hoopfest to Benefit The Scholarship Fund for Inner City Children at Roselle Catholic High School.