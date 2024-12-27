Seton Hall Prep basketball team enjoys strong 4-0 start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had a great week, winning three games to improve to 4-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Pirates hosted St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Falcons, 72-36. Leading the scoring was senior Dylan Guzzardo, who scored 21 points with four rebounds, six assists and five steals. Other top scorers were senior Primo Delgado, 11 points; junior Anthny Gonzalez, 10 points with four rebounds, and junior Alex Ante, eight points with seven rebounds.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 19, the Pirates traveled to Weequahic High School in Newark to participate in the Brick City Showdown Basketball Classic at Ronald G. Stone Gymnasium and Coach Les Fein Arena. Seton Hall took on Weequahic and defeated the Indians, 82-46. Guzzardo, who was named Player of the Game, scored 15 points with five rebounds and six assists. Gonzalez scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists, junior Daniel Beazer scored 10 points with six rebounds and sophomore Avery George also scored 10 points.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Pirates traveled to Maplewood to take on Columbia and defeated the Cougars, 71-48. Leading 28-24 at the half, Seton Hall pulled away, outscoring Columbia, 27-11, to take a 55-35 lead after three quarters, behind Guzzardo, who scored 13 points, and Gonzalez, who scored eight points. For the game, Guzzardo finished with 23 points and six rebounds, and Gonzalez scored 18 points with five assists and five steals. For Columbia, Earl Hart III scored 15 points and Jude Brantley scored 12 points.

The Pirates will take part in the 42nd Governors Challenge at Salisbury University in Maryland. They will face Maret School (Washington, D.C.) on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m. and face either St. George’s Tech (Delaware) or Lebanon HS (Ohio) on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m.

