Seton Hall Prep basketball team finishes banner 23-7 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team concluded a great season with a 23-7 record, which included its 20th Essex County Tournament title and a co-championship of the Super Essex Conference–American

Division, as the Pirates captured their 10th division title.

On Thursday, March 6, the Pirates traveled to Bergen Catholic’s Hoehl Gymnasium to take on Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North tournament. The Pirates fell to the Crusaders. 81-58. The Pirates were led by sophomore Anthony Gonzalez, who scored 19 points with six rebounds and six assists, while senior Dylan Guzzardo scored 16 points with four assists and junior Connor Herring scored 11 points.

SHP head coach Sterling Gibbs, who is a former SHP standout player, Class of 2011, did an outstanding job in his first year at the helm of the Pirates. Gibbs is second on the SHP’s all-time scoring list with 1,984 points.

The following are some of the Pirates’ key statistics:

Gonzalez: 13.7 points per game, 65 of 76 free throws (86%), 3.3 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game, 1.9 steals per game.

Guzzardo: 11.0 points per game, 47 of 60 free throws (78%), 2.5 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game and 1.0 steal per game.

Alex Ante: 6-foot-5 junior forward and Maplewood resident: 10.7 points, 38 of 65 free throws (58%), 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.

Primo Delgado: 6.9 points per game, 50 of 86 free throws, 2.5 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.

