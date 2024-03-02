Seton Hall Prep basketball team finishes season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team completed its 2023-24 season, dropping its final two games to fall to 11-14 for the season.

The Pirates hosted Immaculate Conception from Montclair at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 22, in their last home game and dropped a 77-53 decision to the Lions. Senior Gino Romano scored 9 points and junior Dylan Guzzardo also scored 9 points. Junior Brendan Mathay finished with 8 points. Junior James Dunnemann II had 7 points with five rebounds, while sophomore Daniel Beazer also finished with 7 points and four rebounds.

The Pirates traveled to Oradell to take on Bergen Catholic in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state tournament on Friday, Feb. 23. Seton Hall dropped a 79-58 decision to the Crusaders. Despite the final score, the Pirates fought all the way. After being down 42-30 at the half, the Pirates fought back in the third quarter, trailing, 42-36, with 6:27 left, 48-42 with 3:30 left, and, 48-44, with 3:12 left.

Romano led the scoring with 25 points, Beazer scored 18 points with five rebounds, while junior Primo Delgado scored 8 points.

In the final statistics, the following SHP leaders were:

Points: Romano: 14.2 per game, Beazer: 8.7, Guzzardo: 8.2, sophomore Alex Ante: 7.0.

Rebounds: Ante: 5.2 per game, Beazer: 5.1, Dunnemann: 4.0, Guzzardo: 3.0.

Assists: Delgado: 3.4 per game, Guzzardo: 2.5, Romano: 2.1, Beazer: 2.0.