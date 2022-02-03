Seton Hall Prep basketball team gains No. 1 seed in the ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team, with an 11-3 record on the season, did not have any scheduled games. However, the Pirates received very good news. On Monday night, Jan. 24, at Caldwell High School, the Pirates were selected as the No. 1 seed in the 75th Essex County Tournament. The tournament will start for them on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium at Seton Hall Prep against No. 33 seed West Caldwell Tech, No. 17 seed Montclair, or No. 16 seed Belleville. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be at a site to be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. The final will be on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3:30 p.m. at a site to be announced.

The Pirates are No. 1 in the following categories:

Most games won, from 1947 to 2020: 142.

Most games played: 195.

Best winning percentage: .728.

Most titles won: 17.

Most appearances in finals: 28.

The Pirates’ statistical leaders through 14 games: