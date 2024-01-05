Seton Hall Prep basketball team goes 1-1 in Jingle Bells Jubilee

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to the Paterson Catholic site to participate in the Jingle Bells Jubilee in Paterson.

In the first round of the Quad 2 section, the Pirates lost a very tough game to Dwight–Englewood, 42-29.

Trailing late in the fourth quarter, 39-32, junior Dylan Guzzardo hit a layup on an assist by senior Gino Romano with :57.4 left, making it 39-34. Romano then hit a layup on an assist by junior Cole Jordan to cut the Bulldog lead to 39-36 with :19.9 left. Romano intercepted a Dwight– Englewood pass at the top of the key and hit a 3-point field goal to tie the score at 39-39 with :03.3 left.

Jackson Burke hit a halfcourt buzzer beater for Dwight–Englewood for the victory. Romano finished with 11 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Pirates.

The next day, in the consolation game, the Pirates defeated Clifton, 48-30, to raise their record to 2-4 on the season. Romano scored 8 points with four assists, while sophomore Alex Ante scored 7 points with six rebounds and junior Brendan Mathey also scored 7 points with five rebounds.

Here are upcoming SHP games: