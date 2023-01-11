Seton Hall Prep basketball team moves record to 8-1 on year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week to raise its record to 8-1 on the season.

In the Husky Holiday Classic, all-tournament selection senior guard Ethan Maynard finished with 45 points, 10 3-point field goals, and nine assists. Other top Pirates in the tournament were senior guard Jackson Bleecker, who scored 34 points, eight 3-pointers, and seven assists, and senior center Darrius Phillips, who scored 26 points, 26 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on West Side. The Pirates defeated the Roughriders 70-59. Phillips had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. Maynard also scored 14 points, with seven assists. Senior guard Isaiah Shoyombo had a great game off the bench with 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. Senior forward Shawn Lyght chipped in with 10 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Pirates traveled to Roselle Catholic High School to take on Hudson Catholic in the 19th annual Scholarship for Inner City Children Hoopfest. In a very exciting game, the Pirates defeated the Hawks 55-53 in overtime. With 42 seconds left in overtime, Maynard hit the go-ahead basket with a strong drive through the lane, making the score 55-53. Phillips swatted away an attempted tying basket — his sixth blocked shot of the game — with 4.2 seconds left in the overtime period. Phillips filled up the score sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and six blocks, while Maynard had a team-high 18 points, three rebounds and three assists; and Lyght scored 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Following the game, when asked about the game-winning block, Phillips said, “We were playing some zone and I was looking for their top shooter and kept my eye on him. Once he got to the corner, I was there, and I had to make sure I blocked his shot, and I did.”

SHP head coach Kevin Williams added about Phillips, “He’s the man out there. He always gives us great stuff on the defensive end. He gets blocks I don’t even think he can possibly get to with great reaction and timing.”

About his team’s defensive performance, Williams said, “We have always preached defense from day one, and you can tell they just got it and were committed to it. They just really lock in and realize that we have to defend and have to rebound.”